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Coming Home - Donald Trump
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300 views • February 15, 2021
The original song was written for soldiers and it is only fitting that we add President Trump for holding the highest rank the United States Military possesses.
The lyrics sadly paint a picture of images and words that the President is probably feeling right now.
This isn't goodbye Mr. President, it's not even see you later... It is, we are all soldiers in the fight for America.
God Bless America
#Follownoone
#Goarmy
https://linktr.ee/Follownoone
The lyrics sadly paint a picture of images and words that the President is probably feeling right now.
This isn't goodbye Mr. President, it's not even see you later... It is, we are all soldiers in the fight for America.
God Bless America
#Follownoone
#Goarmy
https://linktr.ee/Follownoone
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