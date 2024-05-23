The Epistle to the Hebrews Part 17: The Definition of Faith

The dictionary defines faith as an unquestioning belief in a person or God. To have faith in a person, you must first respect them. Eve knew and understood what God had spoken but she didn't actually believe there would be consequences for eating the forbidden fruit.

On the contrary, Noah believed there would be a flood and followed God's instructions to build a boat and was rewarded for his obedience. Moses did not start out with great faith but over time he learned to know and trust God.

We need to understand that God has integrity, and when we doubt Him, we essentially call him a liar. It makes God furious when we attack His character. It is no wonder that the Bible says it is impossible to please God without faith.

Faith is not a feeling or an affiliation with a denomination but an unquestioning belief in God. Your knowledge and view of God is going to shape your faith in Him.

