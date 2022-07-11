Putin Threatens 'Military Operations in Ukraine Have Just Begun'

During a Thursday speech addressing Russian parliament officials, President Vladimir Putin warned that the military has barely started its operations in Ukraine – suggesting he sees a long haul fight possibly for the whole of Ukraine ahead – in a direct challenge to the West as it continues to send arms to Kiev.

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https://www.infowars.com/posts/let-west-try-to-defeat-us-on-battlefield-we-havent-started-anything-seriously-yet-putin-in-fiercest-warning-since-invasion/

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