Glenn The DESTRUCTION of eternal truth is hurting YOUR kids
High Hopes
Published 18 hours ago |
Glenn Beck


January 17, 2023


Comedian Chelsea Handler embarrassingly admitted on a recent appearance on the The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon that she didn’t know the moon and the sun were ‘not the same thing’ until she was 40-years-old. But it gets even worse. In this clip, Glenn details another, more sinister story that demonstrates how eternal truths are being not only ignored by world elites, but DESTROYED by them as well. And YOUR kids are being affected by it all. Our kids are confused, Glenn says, and it’s time we figure out how to help them before it’s too late.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RgcDnSTbu4M


