GoPro captured FPV drones hit on Ukrainian soldiers inside the Humvee

❗️Zaporozhye front: Drone operators of the Russia's 7th guards air assault division, 162nd guards reconnaissance battalion named after the Prophet Elijiah taking a Ukrainian Humvee with FPV drones 💪🇷🇺
The footage was compiled with go pro footage captured from the Ukrainian soldiers inside the Humvee.
@AussieCossack