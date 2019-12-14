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Interview by a member of the staff Οριγιναλ & Traditional Holy Monastery Esphigmenou of the Holy Archimandrite Methodιο Part A'
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7 views • December 14, 2019
Interview of Saint Archimandrite Methodius with the Presidents of the Hellenic Orthodox Associations "Saint John the Theologian" Friends of the Holy Water of Peania Attica
Doctor of University of Athens
and Alexandroupolis Mr. Elias K. Nassou Electronic Engineer of Alexandroupolis University Hospital
On Wednesday, November 21st, with the Patriarchal Feast (04/12 with NH), it was celebrated with ecclesiastical splendor and majesty at the Holy Monastery of Esfigmenou The inaugural Entry of Our Lady of the Virgin Mary and His Beatitude Mary the Apostle Mary. Methodius danced during the act of vigilance and a multipurpose gathering of the Divine Liturgy in the cathedral of the Holy Monastery with the participation of co-worshipers of the multitude.
Finally with a climate of spiritual joy
and humility, followed by the Athonite treatise to close the delicate time of interpersonal communication and human interaction.
Elder Methodius, Archimandrite, and a worshiper of the Holy Monastery of Esfigmeno, remains in our humble eyes a rare beauty, a modern-day OMG of faith, and an inspirer of modern Greeks.
fb / filoi.tis.gnisias.esfigmenou
Doctor of University of Athens
and Alexandroupolis Mr. Elias K. Nassou Electronic Engineer of Alexandroupolis University Hospital
On Wednesday, November 21st, with the Patriarchal Feast (04/12 with NH), it was celebrated with ecclesiastical splendor and majesty at the Holy Monastery of Esfigmenou The inaugural Entry of Our Lady of the Virgin Mary and His Beatitude Mary the Apostle Mary. Methodius danced during the act of vigilance and a multipurpose gathering of the Divine Liturgy in the cathedral of the Holy Monastery with the participation of co-worshipers of the multitude.
Finally with a climate of spiritual joy
and humility, followed by the Athonite treatise to close the delicate time of interpersonal communication and human interaction.
Elder Methodius, Archimandrite, and a worshiper of the Holy Monastery of Esfigmeno, remains in our humble eyes a rare beauty, a modern-day OMG of faith, and an inspirer of modern Greeks.
fb / filoi.tis.gnisias.esfigmenou
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