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THE NOT SO CHOSEN PEOPLE PART 7-1
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733 views • December 22, 2020
"Part 7 Section 1" is the introduction to the final part of the Not So Chosen People series. Part 7 will examine the Biblical perspective of the rise of the Aryan nations and the lost tribes of the House of Israel.
We will follow the Israelites into the Kingdom of Media and into the Greek City States, as we examine the historical records of the Second Coming of Christ that occurred in 70 AD.
Due to government and corporate censorship, it has been extremely difficult to grow my channel and businesses and to finish this series. I apologize for the delays.
Section Two: History of Greece - Jan 2021
Section Three: The Rise of Cyrus the Great - Jan 2021
Section Four: History of Medo-Persia - Feb 2021
Section Five: Worlds Collide - Feb 2021
Section Six: The Rise of Alexander the Great - TBD
Section Seven: Wars of the Diadochi - TBD
Section Eight: The Rise of Rome - TBD
Section Nine: -----
We will follow the Israelites into the Kingdom of Media and into the Greek City States, as we examine the historical records of the Second Coming of Christ that occurred in 70 AD.
Due to government and corporate censorship, it has been extremely difficult to grow my channel and businesses and to finish this series. I apologize for the delays.
Section Two: History of Greece - Jan 2021
Section Three: The Rise of Cyrus the Great - Jan 2021
Section Four: History of Medo-Persia - Feb 2021
Section Five: Worlds Collide - Feb 2021
Section Six: The Rise of Alexander the Great - TBD
Section Seven: Wars of the Diadochi - TBD
Section Eight: The Rise of Rome - TBD
Section Nine: -----
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