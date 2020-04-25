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How To ... The most HATED command of Jesus - P3
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4 views • April 25, 2020
How to live by Faith... When we take Jesus’ commands seriously, and when we try to live together as the early christians did, we should not use our freedom as an excuse to be lazy. This video helps to clarify what the christian life should really look like...
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