LIBERTE SUA MENTE

"Para que a mente possa funcionar natural e harmoniosamente, ela deve ser libertada de todo apego a noções opostas. A mente deve ser libertada da influência do mundo externo. Deixar a mente seguir seu curso sem impedimentos entre os fenômenos. Não a inocência cultivada de uma mente inteligente que quer ser inocente, mas aquele estado de inocência em que não há negação ou aceitação, e em que a mente apenas vê o que é."
- Bruce Lee
