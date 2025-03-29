BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

RT News - March 29 2025 6AM GMT
thedeadgene
thedeadgene
1478 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
95 views • 1 month ago

March 29, 2025

rt.com



The order to strike a key energy facility in Russia's Kursk region was given by London and facilitated by Paris. That's according to the Foreign Ministry here in Moscow. Another night of US bombardment on Yemen is unleashed, as Washington scrambles to control the fallout of its leaked war plans. We report amid the destruction. Another 20 days behind bars. A court in Moldova extends the arrest of the leader of the Gagauz Autonomous Republic. With protestors out in force, decrying her detention as an attack on their freedom. The death toll rises in Myanmar following Friday's devastating 7.7 earthquake. As over a 1,000 are confirmed dead, with many more still buried under the rubble. Russia sends two planes full of rescue personnel to the region.



RT not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.


This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/

Keywords
newsrussiart
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy