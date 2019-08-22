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E.U. is done, Iran-China continue to walk over the U.K. & Home Office #knifefree non-sense
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8 views • August 22, 2019
ARTICLES;
1. Germany loses track of 160 'Islamic State' supporters
2. Italy to allow rescued migrants to disembark as EU deal reached
3. Danish PM vows to tighten Swedish border controls after bomb blasts
4. Gibraltar releases Iranian supertanker Grace 1
5. Tehran closes 547 restaurants for breaking 'Islamic principles’
6. Kameel Ahmady: British-Iranian academic 'arrested in Iran'
7. Woman who fell from dinghy feared to be first fatality in migrant Channel crossings
8. Huawei boss: 'UK won't say no to us' in the roll-out of 5G
9. Home Office under fire over 'racist' #knifefree chicken boxes
#homeoffice #italy #iran #china #denmark
1. Germany loses track of 160 'Islamic State' supporters
2. Italy to allow rescued migrants to disembark as EU deal reached
3. Danish PM vows to tighten Swedish border controls after bomb blasts
4. Gibraltar releases Iranian supertanker Grace 1
5. Tehran closes 547 restaurants for breaking 'Islamic principles’
6. Kameel Ahmady: British-Iranian academic 'arrested in Iran'
7. Woman who fell from dinghy feared to be first fatality in migrant Channel crossings
8. Huawei boss: 'UK won't say no to us' in the roll-out of 5G
9. Home Office under fire over 'racist' #knifefree chicken boxes
#homeoffice #italy #iran #china #denmark
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