WATCH: State Senators And Frontline Doctor Have All The EVIDENCE TO INDICT CDC Officals For VIOLATING FEDERAL LAW And File Unprecedented GRAND JURY PETITION — Here’s What The CDC Is Doing To Get Away With Mass Murder

The USA is wilting away.

The fabrics of the republic championed as the “freest nation on earth” and the U.S. Constitution are precipitously being shredded as an illegitimate executive branch weaponizes federal agencies against the public.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, the Food and Drug Administration, Health and Human Services, the Department of Justice, and the Department of Homeland Security, all of which continue to exploit the man-made pandemic to justify authoritarianism, are now public enemy number one.

Big pharma-owned corporate media continues to exacerbate the crisis with psychological warfare, pushing the deadly lies propagated by these corrupt bureaucratic government agencies.

Source: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/09/watch-state-senators-frontline-doctor-evidence-indict-cdc-officals-violating-federal-law-file-unprecedented-grand-jury-petition-cdc-get-awa/

