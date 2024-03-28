Observations On Reality - Max Igan

Max Igan at the Crowhouse
March 28, 2024
Fundraiser for my friend Nedal in Gaza
https://www.gofundme.com/f/4-generations-of-palestinian-family-live-in-shack
Cargo ship lost power before colliding with Baltimore bridge; 6 presumed dead
https://edition.cnn.com/2024/03/26/us/baltimore-key-bridge-collapse-tuesday/index.html
Easter Island fire ravages famous Moai statues, causing “irreparable” damage
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fSfw3Rt78ug
King Charles kisses the hand of every woman he's introduced to except for one. Because he knows...
https://www.bitchute.com/video/O97KIY13FOVa/
Dollar Vigilante - Lunar and Solar Eclipse, Devil's Comet, Jew World Takeover and Israhell Fulfilling Prophecy
https://www.bitchute.com/video/60mnwS8EWRdD/
Japan Bans Covid Shots over Soaring Sudden Deaths
https://prepareforchange.net/2024/03/24/japan-bans-covid-shots-over-soaring-sudden-deaths/
Suicide Bombing in Afghanistan
https://www.nytimes.com/2024/03/21/world/asia/afghanistan-suicide-bombing.html
Man Arrested In California For 'Eating Amputated Leg' From Victim of Fatal Train Accident
https://www.news18.com/world/us-man-arrested-in-california-for-eating-amputated-leg-from-victim-of-fatal-train-accident-8826929.html
Spain: Judge halts blocking of Telegram pending probe
https://www.msn.com/en-xl/news/other/spain-judge-orders-telegram-to-be-blocked-nationwide/ar-BB1kpRHM
Historic Use of Softened Stone
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XFGCWTlEwXI&ab_channel=newearth
Drugs and computer games. *Laughs in Dr. Yuval Noah Harari
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QkYWwWAXgKI&ab_channel=IMVFilms
How close are we to catastrophe on the Doomsday Clock?
https://www.msn.com/en-xl/news/other/how-close-are-we-to-catastrophe-on-the-doomsday-clock/ss-BB1khiZb
You'll Wake Up Someday - Alex Michael and Steve Falconer (End track)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xgsvazDpvIU&ab_channel=Spacebusters
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZHjAnhLfTOfn/
