Cancer: Practical Solutions - Cancer Survivor Paul Mann Speaking at FLCCC's Healthcare Revolution C

Cancer: Practical Solutions - Cancer Survivor Paul Mann Speaking at FLCCC's Healthcare Revolution
Repurposed drugs have played a vital role in treating COVID, long COVID, and long vax. Now, they are leaving their mark on a new medical battlefield: cancer. On a panel discussion, 'Cancer: Practical Solutions', in Phoenix, Arizona (February, 2024), Dr. Paul Mann - a prostate cancer patient who was told he had no hope of survival - shared his incredible story, in which he continues to recover through the use of the repurposed drug, ivermectin. The panel included an expert lineup: Dr. Kathleen Ruddy, Dr. Nathan Goodyear, and FLCCC's own Dr. Paul Marik. Their collaborative efforts are pioneering new directions in medical science, aiming to revolutionize cancer treatment. This is a remarkable story of hope, innovation, and the collective push towards patient empowerment and the future of cancer research.
