Cancer: Practical Solutions - Cancer Survivor Paul Mann Speaking at FLCCC's Healthcare Revolution C
Sun Fruit Dan
Sun Fruit Dan
693 followers
24 views • 24 hours ago

Worldwide Supplier For USP Grade Ivermectin, Fenbendazole, Mebendazole And More: http://www.sacredpurity.com


Original Video Source: https://rumble.com/v4wh892-cancer-practical-solutions-cancer-survivor-paul-mann-speaking-at-flcccs-hea.htmlml

Content Creator: https://rumble.com/c/FLCCCALLIANCE?e9s=src_v1_cbl


Cancer: Practical Solutions - Cancer Survivor Paul Mann Speaking at FLCCC's Healthcare Revolution C


Repurposed drugs have played a vital role in treating COVID, long COVID, and long vax. Now, they are leaving their mark on a new medical battlefield: cancer. On a panel discussion, 'Cancer: Practical Solutions', in Phoenix, Arizona (February, 2024), Dr. Paul Mann - a prostate cancer patient who was told he had no hope of survival - shared his incredible story, in which he continues to recover through the use of the repurposed drug, ivermectin. The panel included an expert lineup: Dr. Kathleen Ruddy, Dr. Nathan Goodyear, and FLCCC's own Dr. Paul Marik. Their collaborative efforts are pioneering new directions in medical science, aiming to revolutionize cancer treatment. This is a remarkable story of hope, innovation, and the collective push towards patient empowerment and the future of cancer research.


Learn more about the FLCCC Observational Cancer Study here:

https://covid19criticalcare.com/cancer-study/

fenbendazolefenbendazole cancerfenbendazole cancer treatmenthow to use fenbendazole for cancerfenbendazole alternative cancer treatmentfenbendazole effective cancer treatmenteighteen months later hes still herepaul mann prostate cancerflccc cancercancer practical solutions cancer survivor paul mann speaking at flcccs healthcare revolution cpaul mann fenbendazole cancerflccc fenbendazole cancerflccc fenbendazolefenbendazole cancer testimonial
