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“New Normal” - Word That They Created Years Before By Planning Their Artificial Pandemic To Kill Millions Of People!
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290 views • January 24, 2021
New Normality is the word Jacinda Ardern said in a speech at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in 2019, a word that they created years before by planning their artificial pandemic to kill 3 Billion people! Now in 2021 you hear this word and plan in the mainstream media over and over again. When you saw this video, you know whose plan is behind of it all.
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