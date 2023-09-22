Absolute proof of existence of God through statistical calculation of 300 prophecies Jesus fulfilled

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (September 2023). Chuck Missler provides absolute proof of the existence of God through the statistical calculation of over 300 prophecies that Jesus fulfilled, and that the chances of that happening is less than picking the same exact one atom from all the atoms in the universe. End of transmission…





The reason why these “naked women’s heads, men’s pants cross-dressers” post-1960s fake Christians & fake pastors are triple times more blasphemers than Satanist LGBT elites, who they criticize and blame everything on, is because they are accomplices in the crime, and desecrate God’s name, and steal money from the people but lead the people to hell by feeding them lies. First of all, they are blasphemers because they hide all the tens of thousands of truths that we real Christian samurai warriors shared to them in our daily sermons for decades. Therefore, they consign their church donators and 6 billion people to blindness and deception and death and to hell. This is not Jesus’ self-sacrificial love. They have the blood of 6 billion people and all their church donators on their hands. This is not only a crime against humanity, but it is also a blasphemy against God’s very nature of self-sacrificial love and warning and truth and duty and honor and faith. They are double blasphemers because they call themselves God’s people and Christians, but they do all these heinous crimes against God’s humans. Therefore, they are not only misrepresenting God’s name, but they are blaspheming and desecrating his honor and reputation, at the same time. People and the enemy will look at these fake Christians and fake pastors, and think that they are real Christians and God’s real Church, and laugh at God and blaspheme his name and consider God as a god that hides all the truth and condones the evil because of his cowardice towards assassination attempts and ridicule from church donators. They are triple blasphemers because they claim that they are God’s shepherds and prophets and representatives, in order to extort unbiblical post-1873 10% salary illegal tithe income tax from the people from which they steal 50% off the top for their pastors’ illegal salaries & church staff’s salaries & medical science witchcraft employee health insurance benefits, but they lead the people to hell by feeding them lies (which is the fake reality that Satan Lucifer has given the humans) and hundreds of redefined Bible verses to replace Jesus with hundreds of fake foreign gods, to corrupt family & society because the heathen society is a direct reflection of the Church who are the guardians of the human specie, in order to remove all of God’s spiritual protection, to release millions of fallen angel devils and fake alien demons from the abyss, who will exterminate 6 billion humans with sword & famine & plague & demon armies. They are triple blasphemers because they claim to be God’s shepherds and Christians, in order to steal money from the people, but in return for that money, they feed the people spiritual feces and lies and GMO half-truths and Satan Lucifer’s garbage theology and a deceptive religion of post-1960s altered Bible verses’ Sananda Jesus & Jezebel & Mammon & Adephagia & hundreds of fake foreign gods that will lead them to hell. Basically, they are thieves and murderers and hypocrites.





