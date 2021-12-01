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Sincere Non-Christians Are Living Christian Examples!
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40 views • December 01, 2021
For a longer video on this topic: https://bit.ly/3kLmWmP
When Gentiles, who do not have the law, by nature do the things in the law, these, although not having the law, are a law to themselves, who show the work of the law written in their hearts, their conscience also bearing witness, and between themselves their thoughts accusing or else excusing them).
When Gentiles, who do not have the law, by nature do the things in the law, these, although not having the law, are a law to themselves, who show the work of the law written in their hearts, their conscience also bearing witness, and between themselves their thoughts accusing or else excusing them).
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