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"Send For Their Flesh, Pt 2" - Prophetic Word of Judgement against America
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240 views • November 09, 2021
Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).
https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: Completion of prophetic word about future slavery in the USA. As punishment for turning away from God, secret allies will invade and carry slaves from America as free labour. Make sure to take these words to prayer. These videos have strong themes but it is not to cause fear. GOD WANTS US TO REPENT AND TAKE THE FUTURE SERIOUSLY. More than ever I'm convinced of this, therefore I deliver these as the Holy Spirit leads. Now is the time to allow the Holy Spirit to speak instead of us talking all the time. Let us pray that none of these things will hurt us or our loved ones. Read the full word here:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/06/27/send-for-their-flesh-june-27-2019/
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal send gift ONLY as 'Friends & Family' not 'Goods and Services'. This is a freewill offering, I am not a seller. Thank you and God bless.
Paypal ------- [email protected]
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OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: Completion of prophetic word about future slavery in the USA. As punishment for turning away from God, secret allies will invade and carry slaves from America as free labour. Make sure to take these words to prayer. These videos have strong themes but it is not to cause fear. GOD WANTS US TO REPENT AND TAKE THE FUTURE SERIOUSLY. More than ever I'm convinced of this, therefore I deliver these as the Holy Spirit leads. Now is the time to allow the Holy Spirit to speak instead of us talking all the time. Let us pray that none of these things will hurt us or our loved ones. Read the full word here:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/06/27/send-for-their-flesh-june-27-2019/
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal send gift ONLY as 'Friends & Family' not 'Goods and Services'. This is a freewill offering, I am not a seller. Thank you and God bless.
Paypal ------- [email protected]
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
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