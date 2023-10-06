Create New Account
This border HYPOCRISY is the LAST STRAW for Glenn
channel image
High Hopes
2828 Subscribers
87 views
Published 14 hours ago

Glenn Beck


Oct 5, 2023


While America debates illegal immigration, women and children are facing horrible atrocities, fentanyl is flooding across our border and killing our kids, and human trafficking is thriving. Glenn asks, how many people need to die before our government secures our border?! Meanwhile, the Biden administration has ordered a German Christian family who tired for 15 years to do things the right way to self-deport back to Germany. Glenn has had enough of the hypocrisy: "We are cutting our own fences while we're cutting our own throats!"


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Uh6Qhdik3gQ

