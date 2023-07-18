Create New Account
The Wolf of Wall Street has theory on who brought the WHITE to the House 👀
Published Yesterday

Jordan Belfort, the original Wolf of Wall Street, used to do a lot of coke. He has some theories on who brought the booger sugar to the White [email protected]


https://twitter.com/JesseBWatters/status/1681134192854286336?s=20

white househunter bidencocainecrime syndicatebiden crime familybiden regime

