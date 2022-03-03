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The Transhumanist War Has Begun
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10 views • March 03, 2022
The harbingers of the technocratic doom we are all experiencing have been there for years. The writings of George Orwell and Aldous Huxley weren't science fiction, they were science fact. Filmmakers would later use these disseminations of actual globalist policy to warn humanity. We are now experiencing the long awaited planning of the sociopathic elite. As Klaus Schwab unleashes a world domination plan with the intent of changing the face of humanity forever.
https://www.banned.video/
Bowne Report
https://www.banned.video/
Bowne Report
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