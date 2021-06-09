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How To Become More Psychic? Despite the Cabal Virus MIND CONTROL
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134 views • June 09, 2021
How To Become More Psychic? Activate Your Greatest Gifts! (PART 1)
In this video we will be focusing on why we need to embrace empathy and sensitivity (despite wanting to switch off our sensitivity at times) because our sensitive emotions/energy body is what enables our greatest gifts to flourish.
15:00
- How Our Channel Can Get Shutdown
19:55
- Women Are More Impacted By Collective Pain Body, Men are more impacted by psychic attack and mind control
20:55
- What will happen when psychic gifts start coming online?
20:45
- Why I LOVE getting my period - most psychic time of the month
26:30
- The more present you are, the power you activate your gifts
29:23
- The Four Steps
Part II will be coming next week which will dive a little deeper into the feminine brain vs the masculine brain and why men and women will need to actively engage their inner feminine in order to become an oracle/visionary/psychic.
In this video we will be focusing on why we need to embrace empathy and sensitivity (despite wanting to switch off our sensitivity at times) because our sensitive emotions/energy body is what enables our greatest gifts to flourish.
15:00
- How Our Channel Can Get Shutdown
19:55
- Women Are More Impacted By Collective Pain Body, Men are more impacted by psychic attack and mind control
20:55
- What will happen when psychic gifts start coming online?
20:45
- Why I LOVE getting my period - most psychic time of the month
26:30
- The more present you are, the power you activate your gifts
29:23
- The Four Steps
Part II will be coming next week which will dive a little deeper into the feminine brain vs the masculine brain and why men and women will need to actively engage their inner feminine in order to become an oracle/visionary/psychic.
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