© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jerm's Interview with Nick Hudson and Dr. Claire Craig - Junk-Science and Worthless PCR Results - Nov. 26, 2020
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
6 views • November 27, 2020
Is this pandemic about a virus? Are we in the middle of a huge social experiment? What is fact and what is fiction?
Nick Hudson is an actuary and founding member of PANDA (Pandemic Data & Analytics).
Dr Clare Craig is a consultant pathologist, working in the NHS (Britain), and later on the cancer arm of the '100,000 Genomes Project', and more recently, medical AI.
PANDA's website: https://pandata19.org
Nick Hudson is an actuary and founding member of PANDA (Pandemic Data & Analytics).
Dr Clare Craig is a consultant pathologist, working in the NHS (Britain), and later on the cancer arm of the '100,000 Genomes Project', and more recently, medical AI.
PANDA's website: https://pandata19.org
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.