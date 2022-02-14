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The Lancet | Neurological problems post vaccine against SARS-CoV-2
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270 views • February 14, 2022
The Lancet | Neurological problems post vaccine against SARS-CoV-2
Clots and thrombocytopenia post vaccine against SARS-CoV-2.
Read the full clinical picture
Bilateral superior ophthalmic vein thrombosis, ischaemic stroke, and immune thrombocytopenia after ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 vaccination:
https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736(21)00872-2/fulltext
See also: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0344033822000395
The Lancet | Neurological problems post vaccine against SARS-CoV-2
The Lancet, Neurological problems post vaccine against SARS-CoV-2, April 14, 2021
The Lancet, Neurological problems, post vaccine, April 14 2021
Clots and thrombocytopenia post vaccine against SARS-CoV-2.
Read the full clinical picture
Bilateral superior ophthalmic vein thrombosis, ischaemic stroke, and immune thrombocytopenia after ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 vaccination:
https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736(21)00872-2/fulltext
See also: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0344033822000395
The Lancet | Neurological problems post vaccine against SARS-CoV-2
The Lancet, Neurological problems post vaccine against SARS-CoV-2, April 14, 2021
The Lancet, Neurological problems, post vaccine, April 14 2021
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