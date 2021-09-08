Molecular Biologist: mRNA Vaccine Mandates Based on ‘Faulty Assumption’

Mercola - September 07, 202



Calling mRNA “vaccines” gene therapies that the media have oversimplified based on a “faulty assumption,” Michigan molecular biologist Christina Parks gave a chilling testimony at a hearing on Michigan HB 4471, which would prohibit employers from discriminating against an individual who has not received the shot.



Saying mandates “basically take away our freedom of choice,” Parks said the faulty assumption is that vaccines prevent transmission when in actuality they don’t. “Does the vaccine for DTaP prevent transmission?” she asks. “No. Does the vaccine for flu prevent transmission? No.



“Do the vaccines for COVID prevent transmission? No. In fact they were never designed to do that.” As far as the “95% effective” goes, that isn’t even a reality, she said, because the Delta variant is predominant now — and “these vaccines have no ability to prevent infection by and transmission of the Delta variant.”



Asking the legislature to base their decisions on real data, Parks pointed out that, as someone with a Ph.D., she is among those who are most vaccine hesitant for the COVID vaccines. And, aside from understanding the science of what the vaccines can and cannot do, she is also keenly aware of why people — especially Blacks — with less than a college education are also hesitant to trust the government’s vaccine recommendations.



The question, she said, is “who are we going to exclude from the workforce? Are we going to continue with discrimination and segregation in the United States of America?”