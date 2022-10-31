Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Climate "Reparations" To Fund Global Tyranny
188 views
channel image
The New American
Published 22 days ago |

Under the guise of "loss and damage" for "climate change" supposedly caused by Western CO2 emissions, governments are promising to seize hundreds of billions or even trillions of dollars from the middle class to hand to the United Nations and Third World regimes that have kept their people in poverty, warns The New American magazine's Alex Newman in this episode of Behind The Deep State. At the upcoming COP27 in Egypt, that will be one of the top priorities of globalists, communists and kleptocrats. But a red wave in the US midterm may throw a monkey wrench into the machinery.


For more great content, visit TheNewAmerican.com

Keywords
alex newmanthe new americanbehind the deep statecop27climate reparations

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket