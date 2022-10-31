Climate "Reparations" To Fund Global Tyranny

Under the guise of "loss and damage" for "climate change" supposedly caused by Western CO2 emissions, governments are promising to seize hundreds of billions or even trillions of dollars from the middle class to hand to the United Nations and Third World regimes that have kept their people in poverty, warns The New American magazine's Alex Newman in this episode of Behind The Deep State. At the upcoming COP27 in Egypt, that will be one of the top priorities of globalists, communists and kleptocrats. But a red wave in the US midterm may throw a monkey wrench into the machinery.





