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#77-This Coup Will Not Succeed
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105 views • December 11, 2020
The only real deadline in the current election for US President is noon, January 20, 2021. State legislators can still send a slate of electors for President Donald J. Trump. We will never accept the results of a fraudulent election.
Listen to the Podcast: https://www.visionroot.org/podcast/this-coup-will-not-succeed/
VisionRoot website: https://www.visionroot.org/
Listen to the Podcast: https://www.visionroot.org/podcast/this-coup-will-not-succeed/
VisionRoot website: https://www.visionroot.org/
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