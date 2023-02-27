The vaccines are a complete failure; should have been stopped in Jan 2021, says Peter McCullough, MD

"The worldwide [COVID-19] vaccine campaign… can be considered a complete failure." " The vaccine should have been pulled off the U.S. market in January 2021 [one month after it came out.]" "Pfizer knew about 1,223 deaths [caused by the vaccine] within 90 days of the vaccine being released." "The FDA attempted to block that information… for 55 years." "Our FDA… cannot be considered to be acting in the best interest of the safety of Americans." Peter McCullough, MD tells "Man in America" on 23 Feb 2023.
The full 47-minute interview is posted here: https://rumble.com/v2amzve-shocking-625000-increase-in-myocarditis-since-vaccine-roll-out-dr.-mccullou.html
Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News
