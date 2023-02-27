Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The vaccines are a complete failure; should have been stopped in Jan 2021, says Peter McCullough, MD
160 views
channel image
The Prisoner
Published Yesterday |
Shop now

"The worldwide [COVID-19] vaccine campaign… can be considered a complete failure." " The vaccine should have been pulled off the U.S. market in January 2021 [one month after it came out.]" "Pfizer knew about 1,223 deaths [caused by the vaccine] within 90 days of the vaccine being released." "The FDA attempted to block that information… for 55 years." "Our FDA… cannot be considered to be acting in the best interest of the safety of Americans." Peter McCullough, MD tells "Man in America" on 23 Feb 2023.

The full 47-minute interview is posted here: https://rumble.com/v2amzve-shocking-625000-increase-in-myocarditis-since-vaccine-roll-out-dr.-mccullou.html

Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News

Keywords
fdafailurevaxxpeter mccullough md

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket