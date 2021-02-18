Situation Update, Feb 18th, 2021 - Texas BLACKOUT report

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Message from BeadHappyDBA: Our thoughts and prayers are with all those in Texas and other places who are adversely affected as a result of current events.
Mike Adams today's (2.18.21) upload actaully from two days ago, 2.16.21
https://www.brighteon.com/1ddfdec9-3283-489c-b9e3-4a080d328a59