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karlynborysenko BREAKING James OKeefe OUT- hostile takeover at Project Veritas
Karlyn Borysenko @DrKarlynBhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6yjVa3dxmLc&t
https://www.facebook.com/karlyn
https://odysee.com/@Karlyn:d/breaking-james-o'keefe-out,-hostile:5
BREAKING: James O'Keefe OUT, hostile takeover at Project Veritas