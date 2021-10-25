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INKTOBER 2021: Deca-Week#2
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20 views • October 25, 2021
#Vtuber #Inktober #Inktober2021
Moonliightkun takes the reins and continues into Inktober...while exhausted.
Support us/Buy our Merch/Follow us@:
https://allmylinks.com/moonliightartist?ref=sskf
https://flow.page/moonliightartist
Music By:
A Way of Life by Meguro Shouji & Fujita Mayumi
Happy Boy End Theme by Kevin MacLeod
Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/3854-happy-boy-end-theme
License: https://filmmusic.io/standard-license
Investigations by Kevin MacLeod
Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/3924-investigations
License: https://filmmusic.io/standard-license
Killers by Kevin MacLeod
Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/3952-killers
License: https://filmmusic.io/standard-license
Peace of Mind by Kevin MacLeod
Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/4199-peace-of-mind
License: https://filmmusic.io/standard-license
Blown Away - No Percussion by Kevin MacLeod
Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/3447-blown-away---no-percussion
License: https://filmmusic.io/standard-license
Moonliightkun takes the reins and continues into Inktober...while exhausted.
Support us/Buy our Merch/Follow us@:
https://allmylinks.com/moonliightartist?ref=sskf
https://flow.page/moonliightartist
Music By:
A Way of Life by Meguro Shouji & Fujita Mayumi
Happy Boy End Theme by Kevin MacLeod
Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/3854-happy-boy-end-theme
License: https://filmmusic.io/standard-license
Investigations by Kevin MacLeod
Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/3924-investigations
License: https://filmmusic.io/standard-license
Killers by Kevin MacLeod
Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/3952-killers
License: https://filmmusic.io/standard-license
Peace of Mind by Kevin MacLeod
Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/4199-peace-of-mind
License: https://filmmusic.io/standard-license
Blown Away - No Percussion by Kevin MacLeod
Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/3447-blown-away---no-percussion
License: https://filmmusic.io/standard-license
Keywords
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