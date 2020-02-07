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Ban Judaism!
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41 views • February 07, 2020
This video did not last long on Youtube. This is a video where I explain why Judaism should be BANNED! It should be outlawed and made ILLEGAL!
After my first banning on Youtube on 23rd December 2016, I created a bunch of new Youtube channels. One of them was called BAN JUDAISM! It only lasted for a month on Youtube but it was VERY POPULAR! It was the most popular of all my channels.
I do have a little website called: BanJudaism.com - which still exists and it was to publicise my thinking around why Judaism should be banned in all countries where whites are.
After my first banning on Youtube on 23rd December 2016, I created a bunch of new Youtube channels. One of them was called BAN JUDAISM! It only lasted for a month on Youtube but it was VERY POPULAR! It was the most popular of all my channels.
I do have a little website called: BanJudaism.com - which still exists and it was to publicise my thinking around why Judaism should be banned in all countries where whites are.
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