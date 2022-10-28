INFILTRATED BY THE JUICES



⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣IT ALL STARTED THE AIRCRAFT MOBBING/HARASSMENT WHEN I COMPLAINED FORMERLY TO NORTHUMBRIA POLICE (ETAL LANE) IN PERSON 18 YEARS AGO COINCINDENTALLY ON THAT DAY, WHEN I VOICED CONCERN ABOUT DEMOCIDE THE CHEMTRAIL PHENOMENON.



3/11/22 G-BOHR GROUND LEVEL MY HOME AGAIN WHEN I ARRIVE UNSAFE FLY REORT CAA 27254,G-BGBG GROUND LEVEL UNSAFE FLY 27257, 58



2/11/22 N222ED UNSAFE FLY 27238, HERCULES ZM413 RAF GROUND LEVEL MY HOME 27239, G-IWPI ⁣27240, ⁣27241



1/11/22 RAF HERCULES ZM404? GROUND LEVEL 3 TIMES MY HOME UNSAFE FLY REPORTED



31/10/22 G-COBS UNSAFE FLY MY HOME ⁣27218



⁣I have rang ATC they advised me to go to the police ie vast majority of the craft I reported have not been blipping on radar. ATC asked me if I had evidence of the craft nearly crashing into my home 5 times? (Belonging to scenic air tours northeast) I told them yes still images and video. ATC then told me I must go to the police. I did Police did not take me seriously even when I showed them craft with no ID time and date stamped with GPS prohibited airspace locations proof shown on my in-camera TIFF files.



⁣⁣⁣I have been arrested many times by the Police on trumped up allegations, put in mental hospitals twice against my will, while in custody 30 hours not allowed to see solicitors!



Police come around steal all electronics say I have been sending malicious communications (in their own word suspicion of a crime) and they can never prove it. I.e. I won a case in front of a Jury a formal not guilty verdict of not sending a former MC. I also showed police up in court and proved they were terrorizing me with helicopters the High Command NP were ordering NPAS to buzz overhead (wherever I ventured to) usually at 20m Alt doing 150mph that's categorised as unsafe flying according to the CAA.

There was never a blip for a Police helicopter on flightradar24 (Another unlawful arrest and detained under the mental health act against my will in a mental hospital.)



While I was in custody, Police PC 2909 also wiped photographic data from 9 SD 64 gig cards evidence video and photographic of low fly breaching aircraft all SD cards now are blank. The airport police attempted to cover up crimes committed against myself.



⁣Community law courts.



We the people are supreme authority our will is done. We have and do notice all those committing crimes against we the people and at the same time claiming authority.



You have no authority no authorisation to act.



Hand in your weapons and body armour whilst you still can bring honour to your self and your family.



De commission title Police officer. You are breaching the peace and wearing weapons and armour in contravention of Justice of Peace Act 1361. You are fired with immediate effect.

If you are seen on the street you will be arrested by we the people for breaking the law when you have been informed that carrying weapons is a violation.



JUSTICEs OF THE PEACE or Jops for short WILL REPLACE ALL CRIMINAL POLICING.

BY ORDER



SHERRIF BRITISH ISLES: HANNAH-BADR.



⁣http://www.torturedinamerica.org/

/> AIRCRAFT - Wherever a targeted individual goes they are always

being tracked by aircraft . The most prevalent (and easy to see), in my

case at least, is a small white propeller aircraft and less frequently a

dark helicopter.



