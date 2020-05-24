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Sara Cunial, Italian MP calls out the Agendas of the NWO and Bill Gates!
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14 views • May 24, 2020
She is Demanding/pleading for Bill Gates to Be Charged in a International Criminal Court for Crimes against humanity. Pleads with prime minister Giuseppe Conte to speak on behalf of all the dead left in the wake of Bill Gates.
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