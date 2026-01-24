The Kamakura Gardener’s 44 Years in Japan + Haru's 3rd Birthday

Good day from Kamakura, Japan, on this Saturday, January 24th. This week, I noticed something nibbling on my broccoli leaves, but whatever it was it left the florets alone, which was a relief. The plants in the Grow Room are thriving, especially the pineapples, which are looking bigger and better. We’ve had some chilly weather lately, with lows dipping below freezing, so I’ve been busy in the kitchen baking cookies, ice cream, and another lamb dish. And it’s been a week of celebrations: I’ve marked 44 years since I first arrived in Japan, and Haru and I celebrated her third birthday, which is today!





A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll