The Kamakura Gardener’s 44 Years in Japan + Haru's 3rd Birthday
The Kamakura Gardener
The Kamakura Gardener
62 followers
28 views • 24 hours ago

Good day from Kamakura, Japan, on this Saturday, January 24th. This week, I noticed something nibbling on my broccoli leaves, but whatever it was it left the florets alone, which was a relief. The plants in the Grow Room are thriving, especially the pineapples, which are looking bigger and better. We’ve had some chilly weather lately, with lows dipping below freezing, so I’ve been busy in the kitchen baking cookies, ice cream, and another lamb dish. And it’s been a week of celebrations: I’ve marked 44 years since I first arrived in Japan, and Haru and I celebrated her third birthday, which is today!


A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll  

Keywords
container gardeningvegetable gardeningraised bed gardeningsmall plot gardeninggardening in japanboston terriergardening from age 60gardening for seniorsgardening at age 60the kamakura gardener
Chapters

Timestamps:

00:13Good day from Kamakura, Japan!

01:02Ice cream for the birthday girl, Haru!

02:10Home office rearrangement

02:41Celebrating 44 Years in Japan!

03:19Cold weather cooking- Lamb & Veggies

04:54Home baked chocolate chip oatmeal cookies

07:23Snow Flurries in Kamakura

08:46Broccoli nibbled by something (?)

10:45Radishes & Lemons doing well

11:20Covering up the Broccoli

13:24A Walk in Kamakura’s Central Park

15:08Checking up on the covered Broccoli

18:19Progress in the Grow Room

21:51Beautiful Mt. Fuji 富士山, See you next week!

