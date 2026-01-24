The Kamakura Gardener’s 44 Years in Japan + Haru's 3rd Birthday

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Good day from Kamakura, Japan, on this Saturday, January 24th. This week, I noticed something nibbling on my broccoli leaves, but whatever it was it left the florets alone, which was a relief. The plants in the Grow Room are thriving, especially the pineapples, which are looking bigger and better. We’ve had some chilly weather lately, with lows dipping below freezing, so I’ve been busy in the kitchen baking cookies, ice cream, and another lamb dish. And it’s been a week of celebrations: I’ve marked 44 years since I first arrived in Japan, and Haru and I celebrated her third birthday, which is today!
A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll
Timestamps:
00:13Good day from Kamakura, Japan!
01:02Ice cream for the birthday girl, Haru!
02:10Home office rearrangement
02:41Celebrating 44 Years in Japan!
03:19Cold weather cooking- Lamb & Veggies
04:54Home baked chocolate chip oatmeal cookies
07:23Snow Flurries in Kamakura
08:46Broccoli nibbled by something (?)
10:45Radishes & Lemons doing well
11:20Covering up the Broccoli
13:24A Walk in Kamakura’s Central Park
15:08Checking up on the covered Broccoli
18:19Progress in the Grow Room
21:51Beautiful Mt. Fuji 富士山, See you next week!