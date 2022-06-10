Almost 12 Million Candidates Have Applied for China’s National College Entrance Exam in 2022

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https://gnews.org/post/pdrd69f
06/07/2022 With a record of 11.93 candidates applied, China’s National College Entrance Exam, or Gaokao in 2022 kicks off on Tuesday under CCP’s strict Covid Lockdown measures