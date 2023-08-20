Maui - Tulsi Gabbard 19Aug23

10:04 Govt Officals: Don't wait, Maui needs help NOW 17Aug23
6:12 On the ground in Maui with non-govt first responders 16Aug23
8:26 On the ground on Maui: Archie Kalepa (9 generations) speaks about the future of Lahaina 18Aug23
7:35 On the Ground in Maui - Part 4 - the people of Maui have been there for each other from day 1. 19Aug23
4 clips, 32:17.
Note: The only reason I made a compilation is that most of the websites to download any of Tulsi Gabbard's videos were blocked. Anything that's difficult to get (video-wise), I want.
