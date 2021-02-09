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The StrengthCast PowerShow Full-Body Muscle-Building Home Workouts
US Sports Radio
US Sports Radio
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23 views • February 09, 2021
The StrengthCast PowerShow brought to you by BodyFit by BBcom!
http://bbcom.me/3juMD9r

Hello again my Power Minions, Athletes and Warriors!
Good news as this pandemic and the unfortunate political confusion around it seems to be losing steam; you have the power to reduce your chances of dying from this killer even more so by being the best version of you that you can be!

According to the CDC obesity is one of the main co-factors in the COVID death rate. For most of us, with rare exceptions, that is a factor that we can directly eliminate through proper exercise, nutrition, and lifestyle changes.

So let's go! enter our friends at BodyFit with a fat-vaporizing workout sure to help you live just a little better, a little longer, and a lot stronger.

Building muscle doesn't have to happen in a gym or under an iron bar loaded with plates. It can happen with almost no equipment, in your garage, back room, or right next to your bed.
► Full-Body Muscle-Building Homeworkouts Program:
https://bbcom.me/3juMD9r
► Shop Bodybuilding Signature Supplements:
https://goto.bodybuilding.com/AqrWj

Fitness Info you can use:
https://bit.ly/USSportsFitness
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy