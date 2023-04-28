The Return of EVALION

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Evalion's real name is Veronica and she now lives in the US. She was on my show six times before and you can see them on my Evalion playlist on this channel is https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/2WuaDA1F7uzM/ . She was an immense hit worldwide in 2016 on YouTube with over 20 million hits!
Veronica's Instagram is https://www.instagram.com/p/B-gODaJlnGX/?igshid=tpv2xha0ww9i
Her old Bitchute channel from two years ago is called Stay Sane https://www.bitchute.com/channel/XHa7MZaWNlLQ/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/vregretsnothing
Join us at https://www.meetup.com/preparing-for-alien-contact
Please phone into Brian Ruhe's live radio show any Tuesday from 6-8 pm EST at Studio B on Studio B at https://revolution.radio/
All video playlists: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/yRDt6pN0WgUf/ or click on "The Brian Ruhe Show" above and scroll down.
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