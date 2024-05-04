Del Bigtree at the HighWire
May 3, 2024
Osteopath and pioneer in the vaccine safety movement, Sherri Tenpenny, DO, describes her two-year battle with the Ohio State Medical Board, which led to a temporary suspension of her medical license, after speaking on the dangers of the COVID-19 vaccines at a state health committee meeting.
#SherriTenpenny #OhioMedicalBoard #Reinstated
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4t2jbo-reinstated-dr.-tenpenny-wins-years-long-court-battle.html
