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TUCKER CARLSON TODAY- RIGGED ELECTION [FoxNews FINALLY Admits Election Fraud]
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171 views • November 14, 2021
TUCKER CARLSON TODAY - S01E080 - RIGGED ELECTION (10-27-2021)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qZq9WjHhRq2d/
Tucker Carlson Lays Out How the Election Was 'Rigged' 'In Front of All of Us'
By all accounts, the 2020 election was rigged. Big Tech, the media, and Democrats used censorship, manipulation, and the pandemic to seize control of the vote. Journalist Mollie Hemingway joins Tucker to give the definitive account of the 2020 election.
https://try.nation.foxnews.com/tuckercarlson/
When it comes to cutting through the mainstream media’s claptrap, Tucker Carlson has it down cold. https://www.westernjournal.com/tucker-carlson-lays-election-rigged-front-us/
The straight-shooting Fox News host’s positions have sometimes angered conservatives, but he was right on target on Monday when he delivered a post mortem on the 2020 election that can be summed up in four words:
Collusion in plain sight.
This isn’t the fictional “Russia collusion” kind of tale Democrats and their mainstream media allies foisted on the country for three years, beginning before President Donald Trump was even inaugurated.
It’s a bona fide system of dishonest cooperation in the deliberate service of the progressive agenda between the Democratic Party, the liberal mainstream media and the titans of Silicon Valley to manipulate what American voters know and when they know it.
Tucker Carlson: Yes, the election was rigged for Joe Biden. Here's how
https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-2020-presidential-election-rigged-big-tech-mainstream-media
How Democrats, Big Tech and the mainstream media waged an unfair fight in 2020
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qZq9WjHhRq2d/
Tucker Carlson Lays Out How the Election Was 'Rigged' 'In Front of All of Us'
By all accounts, the 2020 election was rigged. Big Tech, the media, and Democrats used censorship, manipulation, and the pandemic to seize control of the vote. Journalist Mollie Hemingway joins Tucker to give the definitive account of the 2020 election.
https://try.nation.foxnews.com/tuckercarlson/
When it comes to cutting through the mainstream media’s claptrap, Tucker Carlson has it down cold. https://www.westernjournal.com/tucker-carlson-lays-election-rigged-front-us/
The straight-shooting Fox News host’s positions have sometimes angered conservatives, but he was right on target on Monday when he delivered a post mortem on the 2020 election that can be summed up in four words:
Collusion in plain sight.
This isn’t the fictional “Russia collusion” kind of tale Democrats and their mainstream media allies foisted on the country for three years, beginning before President Donald Trump was even inaugurated.
It’s a bona fide system of dishonest cooperation in the deliberate service of the progressive agenda between the Democratic Party, the liberal mainstream media and the titans of Silicon Valley to manipulate what American voters know and when they know it.
Tucker Carlson: Yes, the election was rigged for Joe Biden. Here's how
https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-2020-presidential-election-rigged-big-tech-mainstream-media
How Democrats, Big Tech and the mainstream media waged an unfair fight in 2020
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