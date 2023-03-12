Create New Account
Seeds to Sprouts: A 7-Day Journey [CC]
126 views
Simple Home and Hearth
Published 18 hours ago

I did a daily video update on our seed sprouting to the members of my Marco Polo "Around the Homestead" Sharecast group. This is why the footage was taken in portrait mode, because that's how Marco Polo likes it.  I captured all the videos and put them together in this montage to create a seed-to-sprout how-to video. Come along with us as we make our own alfalfa, salad mix, and broccoli sprouts, and show you the progression from start to finish!  Thank you Mike Adams for showing us how to do it!  Our first attempt was a success!

gardeninghomesteadinghomesteadgardenbroccoli sproutsdetoxhydroponicsalfalfa sproutssproutingsimple home and hearthsalad mix sprouts

