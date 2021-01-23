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Republican congresswoman files articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden
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70 views • January 23, 2021
Republican congresswoman files articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden
Video Source: Sky News
A Republican lawmaker is attempting to impeach new President Joe Biden already.
Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene filed two articles of impeachment against President Biden on Thursday alleging abuse of power when he served as vice president.
She says Mr Biden withheld billions of dollars in US aid to Ukraine in order to prevent an investigation into his son Hunter's business dealings in the country.
The impeachment push is unlikely to succeed given the Democrat's control of both houses.
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
Video Source: Sky News
A Republican lawmaker is attempting to impeach new President Joe Biden already.
Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene filed two articles of impeachment against President Biden on Thursday alleging abuse of power when he served as vice president.
She says Mr Biden withheld billions of dollars in US aid to Ukraine in order to prevent an investigation into his son Hunter's business dealings in the country.
The impeachment push is unlikely to succeed given the Democrat's control of both houses.
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
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