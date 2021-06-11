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YOU MAD, BRO?
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315 views • June 11, 2021
https://twitter.com/RNCResearch/status/1403125777978347526
RNC Research
@RNCResearch
Kamala Harris snaps at reporter for asking when she will go to the border, won’t say when she will visit
...and here we are
I told you that MIKE LINDELL IS THE GOPHER IN CADDYSHACK, didn't I?
https://odysee.com/@GMNo!:8/Caddyshack---Ending-Explosion:7
The ball is falling into the cup, ladies and gentlemen
Let's get #NUTTYPROFESSOR trending, and get that murderous maniac Aruna Khilanani off of the streets
RNC Research
@RNCResearch
Kamala Harris snaps at reporter for asking when she will go to the border, won’t say when she will visit
...and here we are
I told you that MIKE LINDELL IS THE GOPHER IN CADDYSHACK, didn't I?
https://odysee.com/@GMNo!:8/Caddyshack---Ending-Explosion:7
The ball is falling into the cup, ladies and gentlemen
Let's get #NUTTYPROFESSOR trending, and get that murderous maniac Aruna Khilanani off of the streets
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