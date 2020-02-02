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Obama Deception Full Documentary by Alex Jones 2009
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40 views • February 02, 2020
The Obama Deception is a hard-hitting film that completely destroys the myth that Barack Obama is working for the best interests of the American people. The Obama phenomenon is a hoax carefully crafted by the captains of the New World Order. He is being pushed as savior in an attempt to con the American people into accepting global slavery.
If You Wish To Purchase This Documentary Just Click On The Link Below!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/infowars-media/videos/the-obama-deception-dvd
If You Wish To Purchase This Documentary Just Click On The Link Below!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/infowars-media/videos/the-obama-deception-dvd
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