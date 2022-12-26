Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
【90-Day Protest Broadcast Highlights】 1.20221219 Touching Statement From Fellow Fighter, 88JJ
3 views
channel image
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published Yesterday |
Shop now

https://gnews.org/articles/624947

Summary：One of fellow fighters, 88JJ shared his story. When an elderly couple came to his restaurant for their birthday celebration, he made a bowl of Chinese ramen for them, and it was touched himself as well. Like all overseas NFSC fellow fighters overseas, he cannot go back to China to visit his parents and make a bowl of reman for them because of the existence of the CCP.

Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscrolfgmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangewhisleblowers movementhpayvaccine disastergfashionhcnhdo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket