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Jimmy Savile aka Lord Porchester
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57 views • November 17, 2021
The last slide where, around the ice wall, Antarctica, alot of radio antennas are positioned that connect across the earth.
The main actor behind the disguise worn as the fictional name "Jimmy (so vile) Savile, radio and TV presenter" is aka Lord Porchester, Queen Elizabeth's race horse manager. Articles have stated the actor/fake in the role of Queen Elizabeth and Lord Porchester are the biological parents of the actor known as Prince Andrew. Andrew is the stated brother of Princess Anne who is aka "Ghislaine Maxwell" in prosthetics, same ears, examples shown here.
The terramar project which means to spoil (mar) the land (terra) another ngo front.
Thanks to the ongoing pedogate investigative work done across the world that helped with these important finds.
The main actor behind the disguise worn as the fictional name "Jimmy (so vile) Savile, radio and TV presenter" is aka Lord Porchester, Queen Elizabeth's race horse manager. Articles have stated the actor/fake in the role of Queen Elizabeth and Lord Porchester are the biological parents of the actor known as Prince Andrew. Andrew is the stated brother of Princess Anne who is aka "Ghislaine Maxwell" in prosthetics, same ears, examples shown here.
The terramar project which means to spoil (mar) the land (terra) another ngo front.
Thanks to the ongoing pedogate investigative work done across the world that helped with these important finds.
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