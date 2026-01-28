BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
How The Federal Reserve Became The World's Largest Criminal Hedge Fund
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
1 day ago

FULL VIDEO HERE: https://rumble.com/v74qxum-the-constitution-and-the-trumpet-loy-brunsons-fight-to-restore-america.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp_v


The greatest heist in history is about to be reversed.


In this explosive clip, it’s revealed how the Federal Reserve — a private “nonprofit” corporation — has used your money to secretly build a multi-trillion-dollar global portfolio of real assets. They created money from nothing, loaned it to China, laundered it back to Congress, and invested it in everything from Bitcoin to global real estate… all while you paid the taxes.


What’s about to happen will change everything:


THE FED’S HIDDEN FORTUNE: A real audit would expose trillions in stolen assets — investments that have grown 1,000X.


THE GREAT WEALTH RETURN: Trump’s plan isn’t just about ending the Fed — it’s about reclaiming what they stole and returning it to the American people.


NO MORE TAXES: Once these assets are recovered, income tax could become obsolete. This isn’t socialism — it’s justice.


The robbery ends now. The wealth comes home.


