WARNING! The War in Iran will intensify

The Holy Bible tells us there will be an intensification of the war with Iran. Nuclear material will be given to Iran along with missiles to wage war against Israel. The verses in Zechariah 5 tell us the secret plans of the nations to bring us into a surveillance state that will rival the plan laid out in the book by George Orwell entitled "1984". It's coming at you like a freight train, downhill without brakes. Kelley Ministries 2025 Studio One Nation Earth. Charis Kelley Sound WorkX 2025.