Radical Agenda S06E007 - YATS: Yet Another Test Stream

Things are always improving, here at the Radical Agenda. Today's 11pm test stream went much better than the last one. Still a few hiccups, but you'll notice a substantial improvement in audio and video quality.
Pretty soon I'll be reaching out to you about regularly scheduled programming!
Thanks so much for your support, enjoy!
If you would like to watch live, you can join us on Entropy. https://entropystream.live/SurrealPolitiks
Not much else to say at this time, it's literally a test, but without the technical errors, we can probably have more fun with the phones. And since it's short notice, you're terribly unlikely to wait on hold long.
See you there!
You can do SuperChats on Entropy, and I'll be likely to read them on air. Or you can pay me in a variety of other ways. https://christophercantwell.net/donate/
Got your Radical Agenda merch yet? https://surrealpolitiks.com/shop/
Are you on my email list? You should be https://christophercantwell.net/subscribe/
Socials
Entropy https://entropystream.live/SurrealPolitiks
Telegram https://t.me/followchris
Fountain.fm Podcasts https://fountain.fm/show/1Lqmd1jltAvvw0Xvg1bC
Podcast Addict https://podcastaddict.com/podcast/3106093
RSS https://christophercantwell.net/feed/podcast/
Gab https://gab.com/realChrisCantwell
Truth Social https://truthsocial.com/@realChrisCantwell
Gettr https://gettr.com/user/realchriscantwell
Substack https://surrealpolitiks.substack.com/
Locals https://locals.com/member/ChrisCantwell
Parler https://parler.com/Cantwell
Odysee https://odysee.com/@ChrisCantwell:9
DLive https://dlive.tv/SurrealPolitiks
JoshWhoTV https://www.joshwhotv.com/plugin/Live/?c=RadicalAgenda
Rumble https://rumble.com/user/ChristopherCantwell
Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/cantwell
BitChute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/mr8b7UVzfOLH/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.